LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first man to be charged after an ongoing investigation into the Boy Scouts of America is heading back to the courtroom.

According to the Attorney General Dana Nessel, Mark Chapman was charged in the 39th District Court In Macomb County earlier this year for the following charges:

eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC)

two counts of first-degree CSC

After his arraignment, Chapman was referred to a competency evaluation.

Judge Alyia Hakmin found Chapman fit to stand trial on Wednesday.

Chapman’s probable cause conference is set for June 29 at 8 a.m.

The charges come from alleged abuse against two victims. At the time of the alleged abuse, Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.

Anyone with information on the Boy Scouts of America is asked to call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374. Tips can be given anonymously.