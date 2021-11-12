Man charged in hit-and-run death of girl, 6, in Detroit area

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a six-year-old girl in the Detroit area.

Jyon Collins faces arraignment for failure to stop at a scene resulting in death and driving without a license, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Collins voluntarily turned himself in Wednesday to authorities following Sunday’s crash.

The girl was struck in a residential neighborhood of Dearborn. She was crawling beneath a car and another car parked behind it obstructed the view of the victim at the time of the incident, the prosecutor’s office said.

Emergency workers took the girl to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she died from her injuries.

The girl’s sisters saw her being hit while the family was visiting the girls’ grandmother, WDIV-TV reported.