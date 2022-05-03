DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Delta Township shooting on May 1.

Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pacheco, 36, was arraigned in 56A District Court Tuesday.

He was given a $200,000 cash surety bond, a GPS tether and was ordered to have no contact with the victim over his alleged role in the shooting.

At 6:15 p.m. on May 1, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 300 block of Marketplace Blvd. in Delta Township after receiving reports of a man who was shooting a gun at someone.

When the deputies got there, they figured out the suspect left in a car.

A Michigan State Police trooper found the vehicle and suspect while he was responding to the scene. The suspect and victim are believed to know each other and that the violence was not random, officials said.

No one was hit by the shots, but one person was injured during the incident.