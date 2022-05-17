CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A 29-year-old man has been convicted of thirteen counts after shooting at Charlotte police officers in April of 2021.

Michael Justin Hyde shot at officers on April 25, 2021 during a high-speed chase on I-69.

The chase began after officers saw Hyde’s vehicle, which matched descriptions from another shooting incident in Eaton Rapids.

Hyde was arrested after his car broke down on I-96.

Today, Hyde was convicted of:

Assault with intent to murder

Two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm

Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle

Felon in possession of a firearm

Five counts of felony firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Fleeing a Police Officer in the 4th degree

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Hyde will be sentenced as a fourth-time habitual offender in front of Judge Janice K. Cunningham of the 56th Circuit Court on July 14. He faces up to life in prison with the opportunity for parole.