Man convicted in killings of 2 gay men, transgender woman

Detroit, Mich (AP) A 19-year-old Detroit man has been convicted of gunning down two gay men and a transgender woman who authorities believe were targeted because of their sexual orientation last year following a house party.

The Detroit News reports that a Wayne County jury convicted Devon Kareem Robinson on Tuesday of first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. He could face life behind bars without the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced April 13 for the May 2019 shooting deaths of 21-year-old Alunte Davis, and 20-year-olds Timothy Blancher and Paris Cameron.