LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.

Around 11:25 p.m. officers were sent to the 3200 block of S. Washington Ave. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived to the location, they found a man in a car who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are currently assisting with the investigation with Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department Investigations Division at 517-483-6847.