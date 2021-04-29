Man, dog killed in shooting involving Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot by a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, the deputy was responding to a call of a dog complaint shortly before 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Edon road. When the deputy got on the scene, they were immediately attacked by the dog.

In response to the attack, the deputy fired shots striking and killing the dog.

Police say the owner then confronted the deputy with a knife, who then fired shots striking the owner. The man was identified as Oscar Herrera, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Michigan State Police detectives are conducting an investigation of the shooting, and the deputy was put on administrative leave until that investigation is complete.

Once complete, they will turn the investigation over to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s office for review.