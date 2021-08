ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was electrocuted Tuesday while using a power washer in the 1600 block of Hagadorn Rd in Alaiedon Township.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the man was using a power washer while on a ladder and the ladder hit an electrified line.

He is expected to be okay, but went to the hospital to get everything checked out.