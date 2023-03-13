LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 34-year-old man is facing four charges after he was arrested for a shooting in Lansing last week, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Maplewood Avenue near Mt. Hope Road around 6:10 a.m. on March 9 for a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital and police said he was in stable condition. Later Thursday, police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested in connection to the incident.

Now, Lansing Police say Jessen Ayers, 34, is facing the following four charges:

Count 1: Shots fired into an Occupied Dwelling

Count 2: Felon in Possession

Count 3: Felony Firearm x2

Count 4: Carrying Concealed Weapon