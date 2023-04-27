JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Leandrew Martin, the man accused of killing another man in Jackson, has been found guilty of 2nd-degree murder.

He faces up to life in prison.

Martin shot and killed 42-year-old Markeithis Smith during an argument outside of a party store at the 200 block of W. Biddle St in Jackson.

He then fled to Mississippi, where he was eventually caught and extradited back to Michigan.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. We are very pleased with the verdict. This was an extremely violent case,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka.

Martin’s sentencing date is currently scheduled for Jun 21 at 8:30 a.m.