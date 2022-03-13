EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 60-year-old man was found lying in the roadway on S. Main St. near First St. in the Village of Vermontville Saturday night.

Michigan State Police troopers say they started investigating the hit and run incident around 10:17 p.m. in the evening.

When officers found the man, he had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He was in the Intensive Care Unit as of 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

MSP said there were no witnesses to the incident that they are aware of, but they do have a person of interest.

Troopers were assisted by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermontville Township Fire Department.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.