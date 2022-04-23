WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A jury convicted a Detroit-area man of all 15 criminal counts against him for the slayings of three Warren residents, including a 6-year-old boy.

The Macomb County deliberated about three hours before convicting Nicholas Bahri, 39, of Bloomfield Hills on three counts each of first-degree premeditated and first-degree felony murder, seven gun charges, arson and mutilation of a body, for the 2000 shooting deaths of Tukoyo Moore, 32, his 6-year-old son, Tai’Raz, and his fiancee, Isis Rimson, 28.

Bahri will be ordered June 15 to serve life in prison without parole, The Macomb Daily reported.

The verdicts heartened both families, Rimson’s mother, Derlander Farmer, said.

“We know that we can’t bring our family members back but we’re happy this man will be off the streets because he is a menace to society and would do it again. Farmer said. “What he did was inhuman and unnecessary, and he has not shown any remorse.”

The verdicts were delivered following a six-day trial.