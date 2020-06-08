Man hit by car in weekend protest calls for justice

On Saturday afternoon, Daniel Beverly showed up to protest in support of Black Lives Matter, then was hit by a car. He, and those who were there say it was clearly intentional.

“I thought my life was going to end right there. I was scared,” said Beverly.

Today, Beverly, and many others stood outside the Jackson courthouse, this time chanting that they want the driver charged with attempted murder.

The Jackson court charged the 40 year old driver Flint Converse from Grass Lake with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and reckless driving.

Beverly says he hasn’t slept much, and the charges are not enough.

“He had a decision to keep going, and knowing that he chose to turn around, and try to take one of our lives knowing that we are in a protest for Black Lives Matter. It’s a hate crime.”

Converse previously has charges for an operating under the influence of liquor. When assessing bond his public defender says, the previous charge doesn’t make him a threat to others.

“It is not an indication that someone is a violent individual who posses a particular danger to the community,” said Jackson County Public defended Harold Downer, in a zoom call.

The judge set his bond at $100,000.

For now, Beverly who says he’s still sore hopes today sets an example for his kids.

“I don’t want them to believe in racism. I want them to believe that you know they can walk down the road because if they are white, black, Mexican, Latino, regardless of what they are, and not be judged about their race,” said Beverly.

If convicted Converse will face a maximum sentence of ten years.