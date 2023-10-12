BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hit by a vehicle and killed southeast of Lowell Wednesday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on W Grand River Avenue east of Montcalm Road in Boston Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department said a man who lived at a Hope Network facility in that area was hit by a westbound vehicle and trailer. Deputies said he was killed “instantly.”

The man’s name was not released Thursday, but deputies said he was a 42-year-old originally from Twin Lake.

The sheriff’s department said the crash remained under investigation.