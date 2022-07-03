LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 3:51 a.m. on the 1200 block of Shepard St.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries from the crash. The man was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Officers on scene found the car that was involved, and quickly learned the driver had run away.

With the help of the Lansing police K9s, officers were able to find the person accused and take them into custody.

Police said the initial information shows that the victim, the accused, and others nearby were in an argument before the victim was hit with the car, and police are investigating this as an intentional act.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police

Department at 517-483-4600.