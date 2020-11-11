Man hospitalized after crashing a truck into a Mason house

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — One middle-aged man is in the hospital after crashing a truck into a Mason house, police said.

Police in Mason were called just north of the city’s downtown after a truck drove into a house Tuesday evening.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jefferson St., North of Sycamore.

It appears that he took a corner too quickly, drove through a lawn, and crashed into the house.

He was taken to the hospital, but there is no official word on how bad his injuries are.

The house was badly damaged and officials said it is structurally unstable and no longer fit for occupation.

>>> This is a developing story.