Man identified after fatal crash in Dewitt Twp.

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man killed in a motorcycle crash that took place in DeWitt Township on Sept. 11 has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy Tyler.

DeWitt Township officials say that Tyler had entered the median and subsequently crashed around half a mile from Chandler Rd.

Around 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 11, Dewitt Township Police and Fire arrived at the crash, where both bystanders and officers began resuscitation efforts.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction and the DeWitt Township Police Department.

Tyler was from Wayland, Michigan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar