Man identified after fatal crash in Dewitt Twp.

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man killed in a motorcycle crash that took place in DeWitt Township on Sept. 11 has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy Tyler.

DeWitt Township officials say that Tyler had entered the median and subsequently crashed around half a mile from Chandler Rd.

Around 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 11, Dewitt Township Police and Fire arrived at the crash, where both bystanders and officers began resuscitation efforts.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction and the DeWitt Township Police Department.

Tyler was from Wayland, Michigan.