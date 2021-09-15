Man identified after fatal crash in Dewitt Twp.

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man killed in a motorcycle crash that took place in DeWitt Township on Sept. 11 has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy Tyler.
DeWitt Township officials say that Tyler had entered the median and subsequently crashed around half a mile from Chandler Rd.
Around 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 11, Dewitt Township Police and Fire arrived at the crash, where both bystanders and officers began resuscitation efforts.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to have played a role in the crash.
The crash is still being investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction and the DeWitt Township Police Department.
Tyler was from Wayland, Michigan.