LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating an incident where a 19-year-old man was shot in Lansing early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Walsh Street between South Pennsylvania Avenue and Parker Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.