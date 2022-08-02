JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department says a 28-year-old man was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a home.

Police said they were called to a home on the 1000 block of S. Jackson St. for a shooting around 2:23 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home he was in.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man on the floor of the dining room area with a gunshot wound in the chest.

The man was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital where he died shortly after arriving, police said.

Police said the man who called 911 was still at the scene when they arrived, as well as a 23-year-old woman who was also in the home at the time of the shooting.

The man who was killed was a ‘former acquaintance’ of the woman at the home, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and the name of the man killed will be released later, police said.