The Chevy SUV that was hit head-on early Friday morning.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers with Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash caused by a wrong way driver early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 3:35 a.m. on Westbound I-696 near Groesbeck.

MSP Second District recounted the morning event’s in a Twitter thread.

Prior to the crash, the Detroit Regional Communication Center (DRCC) began receiving calls about a Jeep Liberty driving east in the westbound lanes of I-696 near Coolidge Highway.

Metro North troopers were able to locate the Liberty at Dequindre Road, having to travel east in westbound lanes on the right shoulder of the road, attempting to alert the driver that he was driving in the wrong direction.

Moments later, the Liberty driver hit a Chevy SUV head-on in the left lane.

The Chevy SUV driver, a 62-year-old man from Harper Woods, was declared dead at the crash site.

Photo shows the Jeep Liberty that hit a Chevy SUV head-on.

The Liberty driver had minor injuries and a broken toe. According to MSP Second District, officials suspected the driver may have been intoxicated and did a blood draw on the man.

Additionally, troopers also believe that the driver also had a suspended license.

Officials with MSP are asking Michiganders to slow down and drive responsibly.

“We are continuing to see drivers making poor driving decisions that are resulting in serious injuries or death in traffic crashes,” said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. “We asking people to drive responsibly. Slow down, don’t drive impaired or distracted. It really is that simple.”

MSP added that the crash was totally preventable if the driver had done the right thing by not driving impaired.

“If you plan on celebrating Cinco de Mayo today, do the responsible thing, don’t drive impaired,” the MSP tweet concluded.