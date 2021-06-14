Man killed in Austin, Texas mass shooting was a Michigan State graduate

AUSTIN, Tx. (WLNS) — Douglas John Kantor, 25-years-old, was shot in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas in the early hours of Saturday morning and later died Sunday around noon, CBS Austin said. In total, 14 people were shot.

Kantor was originally from Airmont, New York and graduated from Michigan State University in 2017 with a degree in computer engineering.

After graduating from MSU, Kantor got a job in IT for the Ford Motor Company as a product manager and bought a house while getting his Masters Degree in business from the University of Michigan.

His family said he was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years.

“He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him.”

A juveinile male suspect has been arrested in connection to the case, while another suspect remains at large.

