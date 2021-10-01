Man killed in southwestern Michigan police shooting

NILES, Mich. (AP) — Police officers fatally shot a man in southwestern Michigan after authorities say he charged at them with a knife.

The confrontation happened about 11 p.m. Thursday at a trailer park near Niles after a 911 caller reported a man with a knife, the Berrien County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies found the man, but he refused to drop the weapon even after deputies used what the office called “less lethal rounds” against him. That is when he charged at the deputies and they shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

The Michigan State Police have taken over the shooting investigation.

The identities of the man killed and the two deputies involved weren’t immediately released. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said.