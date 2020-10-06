Man leaves box filled with feces on Meijer store shelf

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. — A bizarre incident this week might lead to criminal charges.

Police in Van Buren Township, just east of Ann Arbor, are looking for a man who they say defecated into an empty box, sealed it, and placed it on a shelf at a Meijer store.

The incident happened last week on Belleville Road, shortly before 4 P.M..

Police say the suspect also stole some items before leaving the store in a light colored Ford Escape.

If you recognize this man, or have any information, call the Van Buren Township Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan