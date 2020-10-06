Man leaves box filled with feces on Meijer store shelf

VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. — A bizarre incident this week might lead to criminal charges.

Police in Van Buren Township, just east of Ann Arbor, are looking for a man who they say defecated into an empty box, sealed it, and placed it on a shelf at a Meijer store.

The incident happened last week on Belleville Road, shortly before 4 P.M..

Police say the suspect also stole some items before leaving the store in a light colored Ford Escape.

If you recognize this man, or have any information, call the Van Buren Township Police Department.