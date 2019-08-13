Man on firefighter who saved his life: ‘If he hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A near-tragedy turned into a friendship for two men in Lansing Tuesday.

Mike Ball, a faculty member at Lansing Community College, and Marty Anderson, a Lansing Fire Department firefighter and paramedic, had been in contact before, but Ball did not know it.

“I guess I saw him in a sense, but I wasn’t conscious when I saw him, so I don’t recall it,” Ball said.

Ball was at his home in January when he suffered a severe heart attack. His wife, Pico, began performing CPR on him.

Anderson was off duty at the time, but in the area at the time when he encountered a police officer who appeared to be trying to find the home. He asked the officer what was going on, then went with him to the Ball’s home and stepped in.

“For him to come in off duty…he could have gone somewhere else. He had things to do, he had his wife and kids and so forth,” Ball said. “But he came in because that’s what he does.”

Ball and his wife refer to Anderson as a guardian angel. But Anderson says Pico is the real hero.

“Mike’s absolutely here because of his wife,” Anderson said. “I can’t fathom having to do CPR on a loved one.”

Pico says it’s why learning to do CPR is important.

“People should know that when you do CPR, most likely, you’re going to do it on a loved one,” she said. “I don’t think they tell you that.”

LCC made it possible for Ball and Anderson, who attended the school, to meet. It was a moment both men say they will never forget.

“If he hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here talking to you today,” Mike Ball said. “I mean, it’s just incredible what he was able to do. And then to see his beautiful family and what a wonderful guy he is just adds to it.”

“You don’t get to see outcomes, typically.” Anderson said. “He’s made a heck of a recovery. It’s phenomenal being here today.”