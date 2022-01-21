Man pronounced dead in Tuesday morning crash in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 38-year-old Michael Wayne Son Jr. from East Lansing was hit in a roadway by a car driving southbound on West Road.

A driver of a car traveling southbound on West Road had called 911 to report hitting Michael Son Jr. who had been laying in the roadway.

Officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the Check Subject/ Subject in the roadway call that took place on West Road near Abbey road at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Michael Son Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ELPD is currently investigating Michael Son Jr.’s cause of death.

After investigation, it was determined that Michael Son Jr. lived nearby, and his gray Dodge Ram four-door 1500 pickup truck was reported missing.

It was later recovered in the 6000 block of Abbot Road and is being investigated further as evidence in this case.

The ELPD is still investigating this incident. 6 News will keep you updated with any more details as they become available.

Photos are attached of the Dodge RAM pickup and an individual who may have additional information to assist in the investigation.





Anyone who has any information or can identify the individual pictured or observed the Dodge RAM between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 18 are asked to contact ELPD at (517) 319-6851.