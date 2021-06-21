Man seen walking in bloody clothing arrested in Eaton County homicide

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 79-year-old Eaton County man was found by one of his adult children shot to death in his home on Fathers’ Day.

The man who is now in custody in connection ot this crime was actually spotted under suspicious circumstances the night before.

“We received a call Saturday night of an individual who had bloody clothing,” said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich. “We responded, we had no idea what was going on, we looked in the neighborhood, canvassed the area, couldn’t find anybody, any victims at all so Sunday we get the call and say ‘hey we have a body here that’s from homicide.’

“That’s when we started doing the investigation.”

The suspect — a 23-year-old man — is currently in the Eaton County Jail and scheduled to be in court tomorrow morning. The sheriff tells 6 News that now is the information gathering part of the investigation to see exactly when this happened, if there was a motive for the killing or if there was any relationship between the victim and the accused.

“There was quite a bit of distance (between their homes), they weren’t neighbors but they were down the road a different road,” Reich said. “We don’t know if they’re acquainted or not but it’s something we’re looking into at this time.”

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera told 6 News the victim was “the best neighbor you could ask for” and said they couldn’t imagine anybody who would target him. The sheriff mirrored those emotions.

“Pretty said, Reich said. “The whole situation.”