Man sentenced in connection with criminal sexual conduct

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
gaveljpg-2ed854d06422372b_8386

JACKSON, Mich. —

The Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant was found guilty as charged by a Jackson County Jury Oct. 18, 2019.

Percy Lee Oliver, 42, was sentenced to 15-30 years in the Department of Corrections for first degree criminal sexual conduct, 4-15 years for unlawful imprisonment and 4-10 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangling.

On Aug. 27, 2018, the Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Department responded to reports of an assault.

Investigations revealed the defendant assaulted and confined or restrained the victim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar