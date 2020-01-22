Man sentenced in connection with criminal sexual conduct

JACKSON, Mich. —

The Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant was found guilty as charged by a Jackson County Jury Oct. 18, 2019.

Percy Lee Oliver, 42, was sentenced to 15-30 years in the Department of Corrections for first degree criminal sexual conduct, 4-15 years for unlawful imprisonment and 4-10 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangling.

On Aug. 27, 2018, the Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Department responded to reports of an assault.

Investigations revealed the defendant assaulted and confined or restrained the victim.