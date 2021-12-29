Man sentenced in western Michigan hit-and-run death

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in the death of another man who was struck by a vehicle and killed in western Michigan.

Adam Grego’s plea to accidental failure to stop resulting in death or serious impairment came Wednesday in Grand Rapids District Court, according to WOOD-TV.

A 19-year-old man was struck and killed on Sept. 13, 2020 in Wyoming, just outside Grand Rapids.

Police found a crowd in the area and believe a group of men fired shots at Grego before the 19-year-old was struck and Grego drove away, the television station reported.

Grego’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.