Man sentenced to 75-120 years in slaying of Michigan teen

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict charged in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl in central Michigan has been sentenced to 75 to 120 years in prison.

Isabella County Circuit Court Judge Mark Duthie on Tuesday described Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire’s actions as “flat-out evil,” and the worst he’s seen in 20 years in the county prosecutor’s office and 17 years on the bench, according to the Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant.

Gardenhire, 41, pleaded no contest in September to second-degree murder and other crimes in the fatal stabbing of Adrie Dembowske in June and the assault of the girl’s mother in Union Township near Mount Pleasant.

Gardenhire also is charged in Ingham County in the April slayings of Harley Owens, 39, and Owens’ girlfriend, Kelsey Coon-Lennon, 29.