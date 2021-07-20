Man shot and arrested in Jackson County

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is recovering behind bars after he was shot in the leg on Monday, and he will likely face charges.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s department, deputies first responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 400 block of Commons Boulevard in Summit Township.

Witnesses gave those deputies a description of a car, that was later stooped by officers from the Jackson Police Department. Officers who conducted the stop found a 24-year-old who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. They also found a gun and shell casing from the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators watched video evidence, that showed the man firing shots in the direction of other people in an apartment complex. Someone then returned fire striking the man in the car.

Deputies believe the shooting motive stemmed from a fight amongst neighbors.

The 24-year-old was arrested and could face charges for discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession, and felony firearm 3rd offense.