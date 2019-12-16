Man shot dead by Detroit police identified as 65-year-old

DETROIT – A man killed in a shootout with Detroit police officers has been identified.

The Detroit News reports police in suburban Redford Township said 65-year-old Louis Patrick Veal died in the Saturday shootout.

Veal was a suspect in the shooting deaths Friday of two women, ages 18 and 49, in Redford Township.

Detroit police have said officers confronted the man on Saturday afternoon on the city’s east side.

When officers found the man on Saturday afternoon, he began firing at police, who shot back, police said. He died on the way to a hospital. No officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

