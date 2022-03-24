LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man is behind bars after a domestic assault case turned into a non-life-threatening shooting.

Around 11:34 a.m. Thursday, Lansing Police were sent to a home at the 1200 block of Regent St.

Upon their arrival, police were made aware of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walking to a hospital.

Police say the woman at the home was a victim of serious domestic assault and that the woman’s son shot the man to stop the attack.

The man then left the house.

Police at the hospital were able to identify the domestic violence suspect, and are requesting charges against the man.

The 40-year-old suspect’s name has not yet been released by police.