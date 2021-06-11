Man suffers possible life-threatening injuries after crash on I-96 East in Handy Township

HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday around 6:00 p.m. a 68-year-old man from Garden City suffered possible life-threatening injuries when his car drifted off the shoulder of I-96 East and crashed into a tree, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident took place just east of Wallace Road in Handy Township.

At this time it’s not know why the man drifted off the side of the road but the LCSO does not believe alcohol or speed were a factor.

The man was the only person in the car and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by the Livingston County EMS to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Deputies on the scene were also assited by the Fowlerville Fire Department.