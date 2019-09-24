Man who died after break-in ‘wanted to see someone die before he killed himself’

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WLNS/AP/MLive) – A man who died after breaking into a suburban Detroit home “wanted to see someone die before he killed himself,” authorities told The Associated Press.

The man was injured during the break in, The AP reports. He tried to a kill a 90-year-old man who lived in the home before he collapsed and died of his injuries.

The 44-year-old man told the 90-year-old man that he “wanted to see someone die before he killed himself,” according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The younger man broke into the Rochester Hills condo on Monday morning, Sept. 23, The AP reports. He allegedly beat the older man with furniture, which seriously injured the older man, according to our media partners at MLive.

The older man feigned death during the attack and was later hospitalized, The AP reports. The younger man died of wounds sustained in the break in.

A neighbor saw signs of the break-in, including a broken window and what appeared to be blood on a door, and called police, The AP reports. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and found blood throughout the condo.

Names of the resident and deceased man have not been released.