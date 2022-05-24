HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who was arrested after shooting and killing a teen in Somerset Township Saturday is claiming self-defense, according to the Hillsdale County prosecutor.

Police were called to Mill Street for the incident around 7:00 p.m. and when they arrived, they found the 16-year-old shot and in critical condition. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center, where he later died.

Kirk Thomas Culik, 66-years-old, was arraigned on an open murder charge related to the incident Monday afternoon.

The incident allegedly started while Culik was in his driveway, Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said. There was an argument between Culik and three teenagers that eventually became physical.

The prosecutor says Culik claims he was knocked to the ground during the altercation after one of the teens hit him in the back of the head. Culik is also claiming he was being kicked while he was on the ground, and that’s when he pulled out his handgun that he was licensed to carry.

He fired the weapon once and hit the 16-year-old.

Culik used to work in the Michigan Department of Corrections, according to Prosecutor Brady.