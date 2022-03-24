GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Proceedings resumed Thursday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin, one of the suspects that has already pleaded guilty, returned to the witness stand to face questions from defense attorneys. On Wednesday, Garbin said he joined the plot voluntarily and was not entrapped by FBI informants Stephen Robeson or Dan Chappel.

Another suspect who previously pleaded guilty, Kaleb Franks, may also testify.

Attorneys for two of the men on trial asked the judge on Wednesday to compel Robeson to testify. The controversial informant has threatened to invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

In a March 8 interview with Target 8, Robeson said there was no entrapment.

“I don’t have nothing against them, but I don’t know what I can do to help them,” Robeson said. “They certainly put themselves in a position.”

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.

8:30 a.m.: Julia Kelly, the attorney for Daniel Harris, is questioning Ty Garbin. The attorneys for Caserta and Croft will then get their chance to cross-examine him.