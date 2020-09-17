Mandatory quarantine issued for 11 more large houses in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Health Department has ordered 11 more large houses in East Lansing with known exposure to COVID-19 to be quarantined immediately for the next two weeks.

In total, 39 large houses are under mandatory quarantine. Two houses were previously removed from the list upon further investigation. The quarantine is mandated by an emergency order issued by Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail Thursday afternoon.

“The current situation deeply concerns me for the MSU and East Lansing communities,” said Vail. “Beyond that, our inability to contain this extremely high level of transmission will adversely impact other communities, services and businesses in the county. Ingham County has the highest COVID-19 risk in the entire state of Michigan. We are truly in a crisis situation, especially in East Lansing. We must do all we can to contain the outbreak.”

The city of East Lansing has experienced a 315 percent increase in total case count since September 1. This upsurge in cases is driven almost entirely by an outbreak among MSU students which directly accounts for 80 percent of all new cases.

The quarantined properties include 25 fraternity and sorority houses and 14 large rental houses. Residents of the quarantined properties should remain at home for the next two weeks.