March in Michigan declared Women’s History Month

Learn about the origins of women’s history month and International Women’s Day and the women who made it possible. Credit: National Women’s History Museum ( Nov 21, 2014)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared March as Women’s History Month.



“I’m proud to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment. As a woman in politics, I know how important it is to have your vote counted and to use your vote as your voice,” said Whitmer. “During March, and throughout the year, it’s crucial that Michigan women get out and make their voices heard by voting.”



“This milestone in our country was made possible by the devotion, leadership, and perseverance of pioneers like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony,” signed President Donald Trump in a proclamation on Women’s History Month, 2020.



This year’s Women’s History Month theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote,” which celebrates 100 years since the 19th amendment passed. The amendment gave women the right to vote, but was reserved primarily for white women.



Courageous women of color put their lives on the line to engage in activism that led to the ratification of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, finally allowing all women the right to vote.



Nationally, First Lady Melania Trump will deliver remarks at the 2020 Annual International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony which will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4th.



Women’s History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California around 1978. The movement spread across the country as other communities initiated their own Women’s History Week celebrations the following year, according to the National Women’s History Museum.



Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month.