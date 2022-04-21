LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Black Lives Matter chapter of Lansing is planning to march to the steps of the Michigan Capitol Thursday afternoon in response to the killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was shot at point-blank range in the back of the head, following a traffic stop made by the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

GRPD has not yet released the name of the police officer who shot Lyoya.

The protest started after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a release from the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lansing, they are demanding the following:

The name of the police officer who show Lyoya to be released

The police officer to be arrested

The official to be prosecuted to the fullest extent for premeditated murder

Expected speakers include the likes of the Lyoya’s family attorney Ben Crump, Lyoya family representative Pastor Israel Siku and Patrick’s father Peter.

Black Lives Matter Lansing is calling the march a “peaceful protest,” additionally encouraging attendees to follow safety protocols.

6 News is on the scene and will keep you updated throughout the march and protest.