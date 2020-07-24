Marijuana business set to open on first tribal property in Michigan

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Lume Cannabis Company announced Friday that they have been awarded an adult-use marijuana retail license on Sault Ste. Marie Tribal lands.

The historic partnership will allow Lume to open a marijuana retail store and sell its cannabis products in partnership with the largest tribe east of the Mississippi.

“We are honored to work with the top cannabis operator in Michigan to bring high-quality cannabis products to medical patients and adult-use consumers who live in or visit Sault Ste. Marie and the Eastern Upper Peninsula area,” Joel Schultz, Sault Tribe Economic Development Executive Director, said.

“The Sault Tribe is working progressively to diversify economic development to enhance revenues to expand services to Sault Tribe Members. Lume has the expertise, passion, values and philosophy that make them the ideal company to work with to bring recreational cannabis to Sault Ste. Marie.”

“We are excited about our partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and pleased to announce we’ve received an adult-use marijuana retail license to open our newest Lume location,” Lume President and COO Doug Hellyar said.

As a result of this partnership, Lume is planning to open five additional stores on tribal land in 2021 and 2022.

“This is a big moment for our tribe for the opportunities it represents. Until now, we have been on the outside of this thriving industry and we look forward to working with Lume to help Michiganders experience the numerous health, wellness and other benefits of Lume’s high-quality cannabis products,” Schultz said.

“Our newest partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will take our operations to the next level and establish us as the state’s go-to source for all things cannabis, including our commitment to educating our customers and making it as convenient as possible for them to access the best, safest products to meet their individual needs,” Hellyar said.

