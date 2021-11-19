Marijuana products sold all around MI recalled after lab testing problem

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is warning people of a recall on a number of cannabis products.

The MRA released a bulletin Wednesday after it said it found unreliable, inaccurate results of products tested by safety compliance facilities Viridis North, LLC and Viridis Laboratories, LLC.

The recall applies to all cannabis products tested by Viridis between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16 except vape carts, live resin, distillate or any other cannabis concentrate created through residual solvent extractions.

The bulletin did not list a specific issue with the marijuana products but said people with compromised immune systems or lung disease who consumed the products are at the highest risk of health incidents such as aspergillosis, which an infection caused by a common mold.

The recall affects many dispensaries in the state, including dozens in West Michigan. A full list of those affected can be found on the state website.

The MRA suggests people who recently purchased marijuana products check the label for license numbers to determine if the product is a part of the recall. If it is, the MRA says people can return the products to the place where they bought it. It is unclear if customers should expect monetary refunds from local dispensaries.

Dispensaries will be required to post signs about the recall on sales floor for the next month. They will also be required to either destroy all products that were a part of the recall, send them back to the original licensee to be destroyed or have the product retested for the microbials compliance panel.

Viridis Labs, the company at the center of the alleged faulty testing, says it disagrees with the MRA’s findings but is complying. It released the following statement regarding the matter: