IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation) — The status of five Marines is still uncertain after a military plane crashed in California near the southern border.

“Five Marines were onboard the aircraft, and we are awaiting confirmation on the status of all members of the crew,” a statement from the Marines said.

The aircraft, a MV-22B Osprey, belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Early reports said the aircraft was carrying nuclear material, but the air facility said that was not the case.

Reached by phone Wednesday, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office referred all questions to the Marine Corps. Air Station Yuma.

MCAS Yuma could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.