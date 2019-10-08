Marlin Davis found guilty in connection with Methamphetamine charges

Jackson – A man has been found guilty of two counts of Posession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant, Marlin Eugene Davis, 56, was found guilty as charged.



Because the defendant has a prior drug conviction, the maximum penalty is 40 years in the Department of Corrections, according to the press release.



On May 29, 2018, the Jackson Narcotic Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and found 88 grams of methamphetamine.

On October 10, 2018, a traffic stop was conducted and 1,002 grams of methamphetamine was located in the defendant’s vehicle.

“We are pleased with this result and thank the jury for their service,” Jarzynka said.



The sentencing date is scheduled for December 11, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in Judge John G. McBain’s Court.