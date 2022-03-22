MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette has announced a daily planned road closure to facilitate safe migration of the blue-spotted salamander. The city, in cooperation with the Superior Watershed Partnership and Northern Michigan University Biology Department, will close a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park to allow the salamanders to migrate over the coming weeks.

The southwest bend of Peter White Drive, from Moosewood Nature Center to the gate north of the

pavilion, will close to vehicular traffic daily at 8 p.m. from March 21 through April 15, or until the

completion of the migration.

The city says that road barricades will be placed and removed daily to prevent vehicular traffic use of the migration area. Foot traffic is permitted in the area during regular park hours.

For more information, you can contact the City of Marquette Parks and Recreation Department at (906) 228-0460.