Mason Area Historical Society resumes Saturday hours

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Area Historical Society has resumed their museum’s Saturday hours from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The museum is in downtown Mason and is located at 200 E. Oak Stree. Admission is free.

One of their popular exhibits is the multimedia “From Mason to…” that shows prominent people in history who got their start in the Mason community.

Both their main museum and the Pink School Museum will be open during Spring Fling weekend, Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The one-room Pink School is located at 707 W. Ash Street.