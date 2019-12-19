Mason High School closes incident investigation

Mason, Mich. (WLNS):

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office will not press criminal charges in a Mason High School incident involving a teacher and a student.

The incident was reported on Dec. 5 and investigated by Mason Police Department.

“While not criminal, the teacher’s actions were inappropriate and misrepresented the mission of the district,” says Ronald Drzewicki, Mason Public Schools Superintendent. “MPS staff are role models. Our core values include respect, responsibility and compassion. We expect all MPS staff to model these values in interactions at school, especially with students.”

Following the incident, district administrators followed standard procedure by contacting law enforcement and conducting interviews to determine the facts of the situation. Administrators interviewed both parties involved in the incident, along with students and staff who may have been in a position to witness the incident.

Exact details of the investigation are not being disclosed because they involve student-specific information that is only accessible to law enforcement and legal counsel per federal privacy laws.

