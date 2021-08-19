Mason Police Dept. K9 receives new body armor from non-profit

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Tamarack, a K9 with the Mason Police Department has received a new protective stab and bullet proof vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest started in 2009, providing American made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified gear to K9s.To date, Vested Interest in K9 has provided more than 4,349 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

Tamarack’s vest has the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” on it.

Dogs at least 20 months old who are actively working with law enforcement are eligible to receive a vest. K9 with expired vests can also participate.

According to a release from the City of Mason, there are 30,000 K9s throughout the United States.