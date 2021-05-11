Mason police investigate fuel theft

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– The City of Mason is issuing a warning for residents, to be on the lookout for people acting suspicious, crawling under, or looking into vehicles, especially at night.

The alert comes following reports of two people who had holes drilled into their parked cars, and the fuel stolen from them.

It is believed that the two cases are related.

According to the city, damage to the fuel tanks can cost more than $1,000 to repair.

The city says people can practice the following steps to help protect their vehicles:

Park in a garage when possible

Park under or near lighted areas

Keep valuables out of sight

Avoid leaving keys or firearms in vehicles

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason Police Department through Central Dispatch at 517-676-2458 ext. 1.