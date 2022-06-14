MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Mason Public Schools has officially selected a new superintendent.

Gary Kinzer has been selected from a group of three finalist to lead the Mason school district. He will officially join the district on July 1.

“The Mason Public School’s Board of Education is appreciative to all stakeholders who were able to attend the public meetings and provide input throughout this process,” the district said.

Kinzer is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Novi Community Schools and was previously the principal of Hiawatha Elementary School in Okemos, among other roles.

He got his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Flint and his masters and doctoral degrees from Michigan State University.