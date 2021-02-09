Mason Public Schools’ Board approves construction bids at Steele Elementary

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Public Schools Board of Education approved bids for over 20 construction contractors to begin work on Steele Elementary, which is part of Phase 2 of the Capital Improvement Project.



The total bid award was $13.5M. The contractors selected include:

• LD Clark for earthwork, site utilities and site demolition;

• Eastlund for site concrete;

• Quality Asphalt for Asphalt Paving;

• D-K Fence for fencing; Anderson-Fischer for landscaping;

• Lucas Concreate for structural concrete;

• Kerkstra for precast concrete;

• Schiffer for masonry;

• FCC Construction for structural steel;

• Versatile Roofing for roofing;

• Wolverine Enclosures for metal panels;

• Lansing Glass for glass, glazing and aluminum;

• Dobie Construction for general trades;

• Reichenbach for walls and ceilings;

• Ritsema Associates for hard tile;

• Superior Floor Coverings for flooring;

• H&H Painting for painting and wallcovering;

• Play Environments for playground equipment;

• Professional Thermal Systems for mechanical and plumbing systems;

• United Electrical for electrical systems;

• The bid categories of demolition and fire protection will be re-bid.

Throughout the bid process, contractor bids came in lower than what was originally budgeted for the project.

“This will allow the District to save over $300,000 in this initial phase. Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki said. “It is vital that Mason Public Schools continue to be good fiscal stewards of community resources by selecting qualified contractors. The planning team continues to look for cost saving measures and will work to stretch the bond dollars as far as possible. The District is eager to continue this much-needed work on our buildings and begin Phase 2 with the renovation and expansion of Steele Elementary.”